Antonia Jimenez appointed director of L.A. County Public Social Services

LOS ANGELES – The woman who has been serving as acting director of the county Department of Public Social Services was given the job full time by the Board of Supervisors, the agency announced Thursday.

Antonia Jimenez has been the agency’s acting director since March, overseeing the department’s annual budget of $4 billion.

She joined DPSS in 2015 as chief deputy of the agency that provides programs and services to 3.5 million low-income county residents and has a work force of more than 14,000.

Jimenez has worked for more than 30 years as a government and private sector executive, with much of it overseeing high-profile human services programs, DPSS said. She first joined Los Angeles County in 2010 as deputy CEO for the Children and Families Well-Being Cluster.

She worked for the state of Massachusetts for 16 years, including positions as special assistant to the governor and chief financial officer for the Executive Office of Education.

