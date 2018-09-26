Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Grand theft suspects

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this couple, contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The suspects are wanted in connection with a string of grand thefts.

“Both of the suspects are seen on video surveillance stealing tailgates from various models of Ford pick up trucks in the Palmdale area. The suspects sell the stolen tailgates on various internet buy/sell websites,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The suspects are possibly driving a Burgundy-colored PT Cruiser, which was seen on video during the commission of the thefts.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Arredondo at 661-272-2412. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.