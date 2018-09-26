Palmdale announces ‘Ring’ partnership and rebate program for its residents

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale this week announced its partnership with Ring to provide discounts for local residents who wish to purchase select home security devices. During the promotional period, which begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, residents will have the opportunity to receive a $100 promotional code funded by the City of Palmdale and Ring. The Palmdale City Council approved $50,000 of City funding at their September meeting, which will enable 1,000 Palmdale residents to participate in the program on a first-come-first-served basis.

The rebate program will incentivize the purchase of Ring Video Doorbells and security devices which connect to the user’s smartphone or tablet via the free Ring app (iOS/Android). Residents are then notified when the motion sensor is activated or if someone rings their doorbell, or they can choose to view the camera’s live video feed at any time. Optional video subscription services are available for purchase to residents who want to save their Ring videos to view or share them at a later time.

“Public safety is our top priority in Palmdale,” said Palmdale City Manager James Purtee. “Our crime rate continues to drop thanks to the excellent relationship between the City, law enforcement and or residents. We believe this partnership with Ring will help us in our efforts to continue our downward crime trend.”

“We’re excited to partner with the City of Palmdale to make our Security Doorbells and Cameras available to local residents at an even more affordable cost,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring. “Even without a Ring device, Palmdale residents can connect with one another and stay up-to-date on local crime and safety information by downloading the free Neighbors App by Ring. When neighbors, the Ring team and local leaders all work together, we can create safer communities and reduce crime in neighborhoods.”

City of Palmdale Program Details

The promotional period for the program begins Wednesday, Oct. 3, and will run for 60 days or until the funding limit is reached.

To participate in the program, Palmdale residents must fill out an application which will be posted on www.CityofPalmdale.org at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Ring will then e-mail the discount codes to Palmdale residents once daily at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Promotional codes can be redeemed at checkout only on Ring.com. Addresses will be verified to ensure the location is within the Palmdale city limits.

Palmdale residents will have the opportunity to purchase the following discounted products using the one-time promotional code: Ring Video Doorbell 2; Ring Video Doorbell Pro; Ring Spotlight Cam Wired; Ring Spotlight Cam Battery; or Ring Floodlight Cam.

Promotional codes are valid for a single-use only and cannot be used towards previously purchased Ring products.

Residents will also need to pay an additional subscription fee to record and save the footage on the Ring mobile app. For more information about Ring’s products, visit Ring.com/products.

For more information about the rebate program, residents may email Palmdale@ring.com, or call 800-656-1918.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

