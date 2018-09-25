Waste Management seeks “Cart Art” for Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival

PALMDALE – Waste Management is seeking entries for a “Cart Art” contest, using curbside carts as part of an art competition, at Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival on Oct. 13.

The “Cart Art” contest, which is aimed at promoting environmental sustainability, offers artists the opportunity to showcase artistic abilities while raising awareness about environmental issues, such as recycling and preventing illegal dumping.

“Displaying ‘Cart Art’ at Kaleidoscope is a great opportunity for us to promote sustainability in a fun and creative way,” stated Ashley Cortes of Waste Management. “The curbside recycling carts serve as the canvas for local artists to share their message about keeping Palmdale beautiful and ‘green.’”

Entries are available via the Waste Management residential website, home.wm.com/Palmdale. To participate and receive a Waste Management cart, submit an entry form via email to acortes@wm.com by October 7, 2018.

Cart art pieces will be voted on at Kaleidoscope Music & Art Festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Admission and parking are free. Cart art contest prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best of Show, Best “Green” Theme and Fan Favorite.

“Kaleidoscope is about engaging our local community through art and music,” stated Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Incorporating this environmentally themed art contest brings a fun twist to this year’s festivities, and we hope to see a great turnout of local talent.”

For more information about the Cart Art Contest, contact Eloisa Orozco at 619/778-6303.

For more information about Kaleidoscope, please visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

