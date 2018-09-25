Rodeo returns to Antelope Valley Oct. 5-7

LANCASTER – Thousands are expected to gather in Lancaster next week to watch the top 12 California rodeo contestants compete in seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing.

The RAM PRCA California Circuit Finals will take place Friday, Oct. 5, to Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H.

“We are thrilled to once again bring California’s best Rodeo professionals and the top animal ‘athletes’ to the Antelope Valley,” stated Johnny Zamrzla, PRCA California Circuit Committee Chairman. “All of the rodeo events will surely thrill the most seasoned and new rodeo fans alike. We are fortunate to have tremendous partnership and community support that makes this caliber of event possible and I hope our local residents come out in droves to enjoy this affordable family friendly event.”

Rodeo festivities kick off 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, with Patriot Day. Active, retired and former military men and women and their dependents receive free admission (available at the box office on Friday evening only). All other fans are encouraged to show their patriotism by wearing red, white and blue.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, starting at 7 p.m., the Rodeo will open with Ride for the Pink, an organization dedicated to raising money for Breast Cancer research, awareness and treatment. Rodeo fans can show their support of finding a cure for Breast Cancer by wearing “Pink”.

Sunday, Oct. 7, will feature a Rodeo Matinee, beginning at 2 p.m.

Craft Fair, Barn Dance and Flea Market

In addition to the rodeo, the annual Craft Fair, featuring hundreds of crafters and shopping, returns to the H.W. Hunter Pavilion at the AV Fair and Event Center. Entry to the Craft Fair is free on Friday, Oct. 5, and and Saturday, Oct. 6, and shopping hours will be from 12 to 8 p.m. on both days. Craft Fair hours on Sunday, Oct. 7, will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and entry to Sunday’s Craft Fair will require either a Rodeo or Lancaster Flea Market admission ticket.

The Van Dam Barn Dances will also return on Friday and Saturday night, immediately following the Rodeo. Attendees can dance the night away under the stars at the Corona Cantina, located right outside the grandstands. Live music on Friday night will be provided by Jake Nelson and the Tone Wranglers, and on Saturday night, John Spear and The Runaway Train will entertain fans.

New to this year’s event will be the Lancaster Flea Market and Car Show on Sunday, Oct. 7, starting at 7 a.m. Admission is $6 and tickets will be available at the box office. A Flea Market admission ticket also can be used for rodeo matinee admission at 2 p.m.

“This is going to be a fantastic fall weekend, a great venue and great events — Rodeo, Crafts Fair and the renowned Lancaster Flea Market and Car Show,” stated AV Fair and Event Center CEO, Dan Jacobs.

Tickets to the rodeo on Friday and Saturday start at $25, with $10 on-line promotional codes available for Friday and Saturday Rodeo tickets, according to organizers. Rodeo tickets on Sunday are just $6, and include access to the Flea Market and Craft Fair.

To purchase tickets, visit avfair.com. For Rodeo details, visit cafinalsrodeo.com, and for Flea Market information, visit lancasterchamber.org.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

