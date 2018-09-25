New commuter bus routes will service local aerospace companies

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the agency’s new Employment Center Commuter Services, creating three new bus routes that will provide service to some of the largest employers in the Antelope Valley.

The new commuter services, to be implemented within the next 90 calendar days, will create Route 747 service to the Edwards Air Force Base Installation; Route 748, servicing the Mojave Air and Space Port and The Spaceship Company; and Route 788, servicing aerospace manufacturers and industries in the Santa Clarita area.

The goal is to encourage local aerospace workers to use public transit as a means of getting to work, agency officials said.

“The Antelope Valley has a rich history in aerospace development, and we are proud to partner with these organizations to help support their roles in the advancement of state-of-the-art aviation,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “These employers have thousands of employees, many of whom

reside here in the Antelope Valley, and these new services will provide an environmentally friendly mobility option to them that is also cost-effective.”

With AVTA’s recent addition of free Wi-Fi service on all of its new electric buses and all existing commuter buses, workers can use their time more productively while enjoying the ride.

The three month period prior to full implementation will allow staff to finalize routes and fare structures, develop service schedules and brochures, and conduct community and employer outreach and travel training. AVTA is also working to develop a similar program with the Air Force

Plant 42 Production and Test Facility in Palmdale.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

