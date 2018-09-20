Palmdale to host free household hazardous waste recycling event this Sunday

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host a free household hazardous waste recycling event this Sunday.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the City Maintenance Yard, located at 39110 3rd Street East in Palmdale.

Palmdale residents will be able to safely dispose of their household hazardous waste and electronic equipment at no cost. Items accepted at the event include household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, small kitchen appliances, computers, tablets, printers, televisions, VCR’s, telephones, fax machines, stereos, speakers and electronic games. No paint or used oil will be accepted at this event.

“Many electronic items contain lead, copper, and other heavy metals,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst Mica Schuler. “These materials are reusable when recycled but are potentially toxic if not properly disposed of, so our collection events offer a safe way to properly dispose of unwanted electronics and helps protect public health and safety.

The free event is a grant from CalRecycle.

A permanent hazardous waste collection center is located at the Antelope Valley Public Landfill at 1200 West City Ranch Road. It is open on the first and third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the waste items mentioned above, this permanent facility also accepts non-controlled pharmaceuticals, needles or syringes, antifreeze, car batteries, cleaning supplies, cosmetics, paint, used motor oil and pesticides. To learn more about what can and cannot be accepted at the permanent facility, visit www.dpw.lacounty.gov/epd/perm_centers.

Another household hazardous collection event hosted by Palmdale will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the City Maintenance Yard, 39110 3rd Street East.

For more information, call 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

