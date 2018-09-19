Lancaster deputies rescue baby, father from burning building

LANCASTER – Two deputies rescued a small child and his father from a fire at an apartment building in Lancaster Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at an apartment complex near 16th Street West and Avenue K-8, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“When deputies arrived, they found several apartments fully engulfed in flames. As the fire department fought to put the fire out, they asked for a complete evacuation of the buildings,” the news release stations.

Deputies Harris and Goldstein ran up the stairwell of the burning building to the second floor to ensure everyone was out. The deputies then noticed a closed, locked door and began knocking on it, fearing someone might still be inside, sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

“When no one answered, Deputy Harris kicked the door open as Deputy Goldstein ran in,” the news release states.

Deputy Goldstein found a man standing in the hallway, clearly having just woken up from a nap, and found a small child asleep in a room, officials said in the news release.

“Deputy Goldstein grabbed the child and ran out of the burning building while escorting the father to run out, as well. Once safely outside, the father slowly realized the magnitude of the fire and thanked Deputies Harris and Goldstein numerous times,” the news release states.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

