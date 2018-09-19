Job recruitment Sept. 24 for EmployNet Inc.

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a job recruitment on Monday for several positions for EmployNet Inc. in the Santa Clarita area.

The recruitment event starts at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include packaging, warehouse workers, and quality control inspectors. Duties include inspecting, packaging, shipping orders, stocking and inventory in a fast-paced, multi-tasked environment.

Pay rate is from $12 to $13.50 an hour.

Candidates must be reliable and hard-working, registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents (valid ID/ driver’s license and Social Security card), and a bring resume tailored for the position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news from the city of Palmdale.]

