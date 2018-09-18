Woman won’t be charged in Castaic standoff

CASTAIC – Prosecutors declined to file a case against a 60-year- old woman who holed up inside a senior living complex in Castaic last week after sheriff’s deputies were sent to check on her welfare.

In a charge evaluation worksheet dated Monday and released Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Garrett Dameron cited insufficient evidence against Linda Myers, who was arrested late last Friday by sheriff’s deputies.

The prosecutor noted in the two-page document that uniformed deputies went to her door, asked her if she was O.K. and were yelled at to leave.

Deputies believed that a gunshot was then fired, prompting a SWAT response and evacuation. But sheriff’s detectives were “not able to locate a firearm, a bullet strike mark, or a shell casing” after getting a search warrant for her apartment following her arrest, according to the document.

“The audio/video recording was reviewed and what sounds like a gunshot can be heard during the deputies’ attempts to check on the welfare of Ms. Myers. Without physical evidence, however, there is insufficient evidence to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” the prosecutor wrote.

