LANCASTER – A pedestrian struck by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning was hospitalized in critical condition, according to sheriff’s officials.

County fire paramedics were sent to Avenue K and Sierra Highway about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Metrolink train 201 on the AV Line struck the unidentified pedestrian and stopped at the location, according to Metrolink. The train was back in service within about an hour.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

