Palmdale receives Beacon Spotlight Award for energy saving

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale received a Beacon Spotlight Award for energy conservation recently from the Institute for Local Government.

The city received the Gold Level Beacon Spotlight Award for achieving a 12 percent energy savings.

Palmdale City Councilmember Steve Hofbauer, City Manager James Purtee and Assistant City Manager J.J. Murphy accepted the award Sept. 13 from Interim Executive Director of the Institute for Local Government Corrie Manning on behalf of the City.

“We are very proud to be recognized for our energy saving efforts,” Hofbauer said. “What is even more impressive is that we still haven’t even completed all our energy efficiency projects, including our streetlights retrofits that will take us beyond the gold level. We are excited about the benefits that these efforts will bring to our community.”

The Beacon Program provides a framework for local governments to share best practices that create healthier, more vibrant and sustainable communities. The program honors voluntary efforts by local governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and adopt policies that promote sustainability.

“As City Manager, it is nice to see a statewide organization recognize the hard work our staff does on a daily basis on behalf of our residents,” said Palmdale City Manager James Purtee.

The Beacon Program is sponsored by the Institute for Local Government and the Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative. The Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative (SEEC) is an alliance to help cities and counties reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save energy. SEEC is a collaboration between three statewide non-profit organizations and California’s four Investor Owned Utilities.

