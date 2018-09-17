Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist died in Palmdale on Saturday after a motorist made a U-turn in front of him, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 3:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, on 35th Street East just north of Avenue Q-10, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a male riding a motorcycle was traveling southbound on 35th Street East in the No. 1 lane. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound on 35th Street East and attempted to make a U-turn from the No. 2 lane of travel in front of the motorcyclist, and the two vehicles collided,” the news release states.
The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The Ford Escape’s driver was cooperative during the investigation and was treated at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, according to the news release. The driver’s name was not immediately released.
Anyone with information on this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.
T. Kelly Sr says
Tim not cool with that comment bruh you need to think before you write he has a family and they read things like this put yourself in there shoes and then let’s see how you would respond. RIP my friend praying for you and your family you will truly be missed.
Frances M. says
RIPANOTHER FALLEN BROTHER.NO MATTER HOW MANY COMMENTS..GOOD OR BAD..REMEMBER SOMEONE LOST THEIR LIFE!! I’M SURE IT WAS A ACCIDENT REGARDLESS..BOTH FAMILIES WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE ACTIONS OF DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE.
Fred lee says
I think the driver of this car should be charged with manslaughter I do not see how this Driver can sleep at night what he has done to the riders family and friends and love ones
Brian says
What is it going to take to get car drivers to start looking for motorcyclists?
Tim Scott says
I dunno. What is it going to take to get motorcycle riders to quit whipping down residential streets like they are on a freeway?
Matt says
Tim, I read the comments on here all of the time, but as a former m.k motorcycle rider, I can say for sure, u have no idea how many times I would come to an intersection wondering if that guy waiting to make a left turn can see me. Only due to the fact that u have no idea how many cars have turned in front on me. Caused my hands and feet to be on the brakes everytime I came to an intersection. I had a daughter so I stopped riding out of fear that other drivers would hit me and I no longer could be there for her. Again I usually agree and get a kick out of ur posts, but here u are generalizing when most riders are cautious. Maybe in some cases u are correct, which can only be fact. But to make that comment on here when it was already stated that the car turned in front of the bike is not cool, and is definitely out of bounds for the riders family. Again, much respect to u sir, keep doing what u do. I was just felt that, that comment on this article was out of line.