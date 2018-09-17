Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A motorcyclist died in Palmdale on Saturday after a motorist made a U-turn in front of him, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 3:47 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, on 35th Street East just north of Avenue Q-10, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate that a male riding a motorcycle was traveling southbound on 35th Street East in the No. 1 lane. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound on 35th Street East and attempted to make a U-turn from the No. 2 lane of travel in front of the motorcyclist, and the two vehicles collided,” the news release states.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Ford Escape’s driver was cooperative during the investigation and was treated at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, according to the news release. The driver’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on this traffic collision is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

–