Attempted kidnapping reported in Santa Clarita; man arrested

SANTA CLARITA – A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 2-year-old girl as she walked with her mother Monday in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The toddler was walking with her mother when the suspect allegedly tried to grab her about 11 a.m. in the 27000 block of McBean Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“As the suspect attempted to grab the victim, the mother was able to pick her up and notify law enforcement of the incident,” according to a sheriff’s statement. “The suspect fled the location prior to the arrival of deputies.”

A vehicle description was broadcast and the suspect, identified as George Michael Starr, was located in the area of 24200 Valencia Boulevard. He was booked at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, the sheriff’s department reported.

The girl was not injured.

