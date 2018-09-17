22 arrested, 4 for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Four motorists were arrested for driving under the influence and 18 people were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Sept. 14, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at 10th Street West and Avenue M-14, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1174 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Three DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested.

One DUI-drug impaired suspect was arrested.

One person was arrested on “other criminal charges.”

17 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

22 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–