Three horses killed in Littlerock fire

LITTLEROCK – Three horses were killed Thursday in a fire in the Littlerock area, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, near the 36400 block of 85th Street East, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the fire department reported. No one was hurt, but three horses died at the scene.

The fire also damaged four outbuildings and a trailer, according to the fire department.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze. No further information was immediately available Thursday afternoon.

