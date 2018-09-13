Santa Clarita Valley-area high school basketball coach arrested for child molestation

SANTA CLARITA – A Santa Clarita Valley-area high school basketball coach was arrested Thursday on suspicion of child molestation involving eight students he coached over the past decade.

Jeremy Haggerty, 34, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and booked on suspicion of various felonies, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said he was being held on $1.2 million bail, although jail records show his bail is set at $300,000. He is tentatively set to appear in court Monday.

“All of the victims were coached by the suspect during his employment as a basketball coach at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “The incidents occurred over a period of several years, dating back to 2008.”

The investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau. The bureau’s Sgt. Brian Hudson told The Santa Clarita Valley Signal that investigators suspect there may be additional victims “due to the timeframe” involved in the probe.

He told the paper the alleged misconduct primarily occurred during one- on-one training sessions with students and did not happen on school campuses.

Sheriff’s officials did not identify any of the schools where Haggerty worked. The Signal reported, however, that Haggerty coached at Trinity Classical Academy in Santa Clarita from August 2014 to 2016. He was an assistant coach at West Ranch High School in 2012-13 and worked on and off as an assistant coach at Canyon High School, the paper reported.

When allegations against Haggerty first surfaced in August, Trinity officials sent a letter to parents advising them of the investigation.

“The allegations consist of inappropriate conduct with a former, now- adult student for incidents that occurred several years ago,” according to the letter, which was published by The Signal. “The incidents did not occur within the confines of Trinity Classical Academy’s campus, nor in the employee’s official employment capacity, but occurred with a student who participated in private training with this individual.”

Anyone with information on the case, or any possible additional victims, was urged to call (877) 710-5273; email investigators at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org; or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

–