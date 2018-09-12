Man hit, killed by car in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man in his 60s died after he was hit by a car in Palmdale on Wednesday, authorities said.

It happened around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, on Palmdale Boulevard near 12th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a silver 2014 Audi driven by a male in his 20s was traveling westbound on Palmdale Boulevard in the No. 2 lane. The driver of the Audi collided with a pedestrian mid-block, between 12th and 15th Street East. The pedestrian was standing near the driver’s side of his parked vehicle,” the news release states.

The pedestrian sustained major head and body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was Lake Hughes resident in his 60s, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The driver of the Audi, whose name was not released, did not sustain any injuries. The cause of the collision is still under investigation, officials said.

“It is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol [were] a factor,” the sheriff’s news release states. No further information on the collision was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call the Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: The victim’s 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser was also hit by the Audi, a sheriff’s deputy told reporters at the scene. The Audi driver was taken to a hospital to have blood drawn, the deputy said.

