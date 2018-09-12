DUI checkpoint in Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail will be conducting a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, Sept. 14, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment. They also will check for proper licensing and will strive to delay motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Motorists caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses, as well as jail time.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

