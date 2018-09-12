AJCC recruiting certified welders for BYD

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for certified welders for BYD located in Lancaster.

Job description includes: installation of parts and components per work instructions, fabrication of parts and brackets as required using diagrams and/or engineering drawings, follow oral and written task directives, troubleshoot and assist with corrective measures as needed due to engineering or design issues, self-inspect continually during work shift, keep a clean and safe working environment and optimize space utilization, communicate and cooperate with supervisors and coworkers, operate and maintain preventively warehouse vehicles and equipment, follow quality service standards and comply with procedures, rules and regulations, and ability to lift heavy objects.

Experience requirements include: high school diploma/GED, minimum of 2 years welding experience, highly skilled in Mig/Tig application (ferrous and alloy metals, stainless steel and aluminum), tape measurement and blueprint reading skills, knowledgeable and skilled in the proper use of cutting (plasma, acetylene torch, shear) equipment, and welding certification.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs and send their resumes to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org no later than Friday, Sept. 14 with subject line BYD Welder.

For more information, contact: David Santamaria at 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

