County seeking feedback from mobile home residents on new rent regulation ordinance

LOS ANGELES – The County of Los Angeles is holding roundtable events to get feedback on a new rent regulation ordinance at mobile home parks. Mobile home owners and tenants in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County are invited to attend a roundtable meeting in their neighborhood to learn more about the ordinance and to share their opinions.

The next roundtable event is Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at the Castaic Library, located at 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. Another roundtable will be held Friday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m., at the Quartz Hill Library, located at 5040 Avenue M-2, Quartz Hill.

The Board of Supervisors recently approved an interim ordinance which imposes a 180-day moratorium on rent increases in excess of three percent per year for mobile home spaces in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County that are leased for a period of 12 months or less. L.A. County is also considering and researching a possible permanent ordinance.

Residents can learn more about the ordinance, or submit feedback online at www.lacounty.gov/mobilehomeparks. To view the full schedule of roundtable meetings, visit the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs’ Facebook page here.

The interim ordinance will apply to the 86 mobile home parks in unincorporated Los Angeles County. These parks consist of about 8,500 mobile home units.

To see if you live in an unincorporated area in Los Angeles County, check your address at www.lavote.net/precinctmap.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

–