SYLMAR – A person was killed by a Antelope Valley Line Metrolink train Monday afternoon in Sylmar.
The victim, who was not immediately identified, was struck about 4:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, in the area of 56 North Hubbard Street, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The train, number 215 on Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, had departed from Union Station and was bound for Lancaster, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.
Efforts were being made to find alternative transportation for those aboard the train and riders should expect delays on the Antelope Valley Line, Johnson said.
2 comments for "Person struck, killed by AV Line Metrolink train in Sylmar"
Sheila says
We were lied to Everytime someone called Metrolink they didn’t have buses coming finally the trains were released, same message on intercom didn’t match what we were told every time something happens passengers are left in the dark no spoke person at the station last night we were at the Santa Clarita station.
Metrolink need to have a plan B in place something is always happening we’ll reimburse you UP to $50 it was costing $52-57 to get to Palmdale send reporters to the station talk to the commuters or just see for yourself the type of operation Metrolink is running in a crisis .
Janet says
I was there and I thought they did fine. How can you reasonably expect a bus or alternate train waiting for you immediately after a tragic accident? If you called an uber from that site with hundreds of people going the same way and you made no attempt to take one other person with you then you are a foolish wasteful person. $50 reimbursement per person was reasonable. Get real.