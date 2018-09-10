Person struck, killed by AV Line Metrolink train in Sylmar

SYLMAR – A person was killed by a Antelope Valley Line Metrolink train Monday afternoon in Sylmar.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was struck about 4:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, in the area of 56 North Hubbard Street, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The train, number 215 on Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line, had departed from Union Station and was bound for Lancaster, according to Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

Efforts were being made to find alternative transportation for those aboard the train and riders should expect delays on the Antelope Valley Line, Johnson said.

