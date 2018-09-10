Palmdale City Library’s mid-week movie is “Ready Player One”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing of the featured film Ready Player One this Wednesday as part of its Mid-Week Movie program.

The movie starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

From filmmaker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure Ready Player One (2018) rated PG-13, based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

The Library hosts free showings of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in September include Hook (1991) rated PG on Sept. 19; and Ever After (1998) rated PG-13 on Sept. 26

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

