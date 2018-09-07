Registration on for fall session of Palmdale Partners Academy

PALMDALE – There are still a few open spots for the 2018 fall session of the Palmdale Partners Academy, which will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and continue through Nov. 6.

Residents may register online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/engaged, or by contacting Trish Jones at 661-267-5473 or tjones@cityofpalmdale.org. Registration ends Sunday, Sept. 16.

“The eight week Palmdale Partners Academy is designed to present citizens with a first-hand look at city operations and services,” said Palmdale’s Community Programs Coordinator Trish Jones.

“The Academy will help citizens gain a better understanding of local government, the community, the resources and how to get things done,” Jones said.

During the academy sessions, participants will interact with city staff and learn the challenges facing municipal governments as well as gain insight into the city’s future goals and objectives.

“If you’ve ever wondered who decides what businesses come to town, or where does the funding come from to take care of the City, or how can I present an idea to the City Council, then the Academy is for you,” Jones added.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

