Motorcyclist killed in Littlerock; driver arrested on suspicion of DUI

LITTLEROCK – A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed Wednesday after colliding with another vehicle whose driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

Mickey Oden, 40, of Llano was arrested in connection with the traffic collision, which was reported at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, on State Route 138 near 72nd Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Oden was driving a 2003 Nissan east on SR-138 in the eastbound lane, while two motorcyclists were riding Harley Davidson motorcycles west on SR-138 in the westbound lane, the CHP report states. Oden made a left turn ahead of the motorcycles, and one of the bikers crashed into the right side of the Nissan and was thrown from his motorcycle, according to the CHP report. That motorcycle crashed into the second motorcycle whose rider, 28-year-old James Seier of Port Hueneme, laid his motorcycle down, the CHP report states.

Seier sustained minor injuries, including an abrasion to his right arm, according to the CHP report. The rider who crashed into the Nissan sustained fatal injuries. His name has not yet been officially released. Oden, who complained of pain to the chest, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $100,000 bail.

“Alcohol use is suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley Area CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–