Captain America: The First Avenger featured as Palmdale City Library’s mid-week movie

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a showing of the featured film Captain America: The First Avenger at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, as part of its Mid-Week Movie program. Admission and popcorn are free.

It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his part and join America’s armed forces, but the military rejects him because of his small stature. Finally, Steve gets his chance when he is accepted into an experimental program that turns him into a supersoldier called Captain America. Joining forces with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Captain America leads the fight against the Nazi-backed HYDRA organization.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Movies scheduled to be shown in September include Ready Player One (2018) rated PG-13 on Sept. 12; Hook (1991) rated PG on Sept. 19; and Ever After (1998) rated PG-13 on Sept. 26

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

