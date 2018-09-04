$10K reward offered in Lancaster hit-and-run death

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward for information leading to the motorist who struck 21-year-old Rodney Tyrone Richard on Lancaster Boulevard near Elm Street about 2 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Richard was crossing the eastbound lane of Lancaster Boulevard from parking spaces located in the center median when he stopped and faced oncoming traffic before turning again and trying to run out of the roadway. He was hit by a full-size white GMC or Chevrolet truck with chrome side steps that was traveling east on Lancaster Boulevard at speeds in excess of the posted 15 mph speed limit.

The truck stopped before speeding away from the scene towards Sierra Highway, sheriff’s officials. Richard was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with more information on this case is encouraged to call sheriff’s Detective Ryan Bodily at 661-940-3811. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.

