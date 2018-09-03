Lancaster man killed in two-vehicle crash, other driver flees the scene

LANCASTER – A 50-year-old Lancaster man died Sunday morning after his vehicle collided with another vehicle whose driver fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

Duane Doyle Molnar, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, in the intersection of Avenue J and 90th Street West, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Molnar was driving a 2008 BMW 328-I westbound on Avenue J approaching 90th Street West, while a 2005 Subaru-WRX was traveling northbound on 90th Street West approaching the 2-way north/south stop sign intersection of Avenue J.

“The driver of the Subaru entered the intersection and collided with the left side of the BMW. It is unknown if the driver of the Subaru stopped at the posted stop sign before entering the intersection. After the collision, the driver of the Subaru was last seen fleeing on foot southbound on 90th Street West,” the CHP report states.

“The cause of this collision is still under investigation. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs was a factor of the collision,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information. The story has been updated to reflect the latest information from the California Highway Patrol.

–