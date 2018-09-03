UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information from the CHP. Read the updated story at: http://theavtimes.com/2018/09/03/lancaster-man-killed-two-vehicle-crash-other-driver-flees-the-scene/.
LANCASTER – A motorist killed in a crash in Lancaster has been publicly identified.
He was 50-year-old Duane D. Molnar of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Investigator Jerry McKibben.
The crash occurred a little after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, in the area of Avenue J and 90th Street West, the California Highway Patrol said.
The motorist, now identified as Molnar, was driving a silver BMW westbound on Avenue J when the vehicle crashed into a pole, according to the CHP and sources at the scene.
Molner was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
Editor’s note [UPDATE]: CHP officials initially told City News Service that Molnar’s car hit a pole in a single-vehicle crash. However, CHP Officer J. Perkins later told KTLA that Molnar’s vehicle was possibly struck by a Subaru sedan, whose driver fled the scene on foot. [Read the KTLA story here]. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available from the CHP.
5 comments for "Lancaster man killed in traffic crash [updated]"
Sharon Molnar says
This was NOT A SOLO VEHICLE CRASH. My husband was struck by a person who ran the stop sign at 90th and J then that person fled the scene.
Corrine says
Please correct this story. He was broadsided by another car and the person who hit him ran. It was not a solo accident, it was a hit and run.
Sharon Molnar says
THANK YOU!!! The monster who did this is still out there.
Christy says
Hit & Run, not a solo crash. A Subaru ran stop sign & hit the BMW, BMW driver dead on scene, Subaru driver fled scene on foot.
Tori says
The initial call came out on scanner as a hit and run, not a solo accident.
Also his wife is on FB begging for anyone who saw this happen and saw the other driver, to please come forward.
R-I-P Duane.