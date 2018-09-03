Lancaster man killed in traffic crash [updated]

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information from the CHP. Read the updated story at: http://theavtimes.com/2018/09/03/lancaster-man-killed-two-vehicle-crash-other-driver-flees-the-scene/.

LANCASTER – A motorist killed in a crash in Lancaster has been publicly identified.

He was 50-year-old Duane D. Molnar of Lancaster, according to coroner’s Investigator Jerry McKibben.

The crash occurred a little after 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, in the area of Avenue J and 90th Street West, the California Highway Patrol said.

The motorist, now identified as Molnar, was driving a silver BMW westbound on Avenue J when the vehicle crashed into a pole, according to the CHP and sources at the scene.

Molner was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Editor’s note [UPDATE]: CHP officials initially told City News Service that Molnar’s car hit a pole in a single-vehicle crash. However, CHP Officer J. Perkins later told KTLA that Molnar’s vehicle was possibly struck by a Subaru sedan, whose driver fled the scene on foot. [Read the KTLA story here]. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available from the CHP.