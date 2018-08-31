“End of Summer Blast” at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host “End of the Summer Blast” events for families this Monday, Sept. 3.

Activities will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at both Marie Kerr Park, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard, and Domenic Massari Park, located 37716 55th Street East.

Park staff will provide family field games, water games, sidewalk chalk games and painting, while supplies last.

“Celebrate the end of the summer break,” stated Palmdale’s Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Enjoy an afternoon of free fun for the entire family.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–