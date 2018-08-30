Updated hours of operation for Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, located at 2001 Avenue P, has updated its hours of operation.

Beginning Sept. 1, the Airpark will be open Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding major holidays and inclement weather. The park is closed on Monday through Thursday. Admission and parking are free.

Coming this fall will be a special free guided Full Moon Airpark Tour on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The park will be open from 6 to 11 p.m., with the tour beginning at 8 p.m.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family for a unique night out under the stars!” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Enjoy the aircraft displays under the light of the full moon on our free guided tour and celebrate Palmdale’s rich aerospace heritage.”

The airpark’s picnic tables and BBQs are available, first-come, first served.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

