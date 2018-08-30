Deputy shot at in patrol vehicle near Rosamond, suspect arrested

ROSAMOND – A Kern County Sheriff’s sergeant escaped injury after a suspect shot at his patrol vehicle as he was responding to a call Wednesday night in Rosamond, authorities said.

The suspect, 65-year-old Harvey Jensen, was later taken into custody without any further incident, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sergeant, whose name was not released, was fired upon after he responded to the 25700 block of Dinkey Avenue regarding a call from a man stating his wife was possibly shot, the news release states.

“When [the sergeant] arrived, an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of rounds at his marked patrol utility vehicle. The rounds struck the vehicle in the area of the front passenger door… The sergeant was not injured and was able to move to a safe location,” the news release states.

A SWAT team and sheriff’s helicopter responded to the scene, and the helicopter located the suspect outside his residence in the 25900 block of Sue Avenue, according to the news release.

“The suspect was holding a long gun when he was located by the Sheriff’s Office helicopter,” the news release states.

“Once the suspect’s location was determined, deputies were able to surround the residence and contain the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office Communications Center was able to talk to the suspect and convince him to go outside. Once he walked outside deputies were able to take him into custody without any further incident,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Jensen was booked early Thursday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a peace officer and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to inmate records.

The original victim in the call was not injured, but was shot at an unknown number of times, officials said. No further information was released on that incident.

