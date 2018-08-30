11 arrested in human trafficking sting in Castaic

CASTAIC – A human trafficking sting in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch resulted in 11 people being arrested on suspicion of sex-related charges, authorities announced.

Four men were arrested in the 31700 block of Castaic Road after they allegedly solicited sex acts from an undercover sheriff’s deputy walking on Castaic Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Another seven men were arrested in the 25200 block of The Old Road after they responded to sexually suggestive ads placed on several internet sites, a deputy said. The men agreed to meet undercover sheriff’s deputies at a hotel for the purposes of sex, the deputy said.

The 11 men were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and booked at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.

