CASTAIC – A human trafficking sting in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch resulted in 11 people being arrested on suspicion of sex-related charges, authorities announced.
Four men were arrested in the 31700 block of Castaic Road after they allegedly solicited sex acts from an undercover sheriff’s deputy walking on Castaic Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Another seven men were arrested in the 25200 block of The Old Road after they responded to sexually suggestive ads placed on several internet sites, a deputy said. The men agreed to meet undercover sheriff’s deputies at a hotel for the purposes of sex, the deputy said.
The 11 men were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28, and booked at the sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley Station.
4 comments for "11 arrested in human trafficking sting in Castaic"
Josie says
… ah! More fake news! An article on human trafficking article, where there was no human trafficking.
Alexis says
Am I missing something here? The only thing these men were trafficking were themselves, according to what the article says. I can see the overtime being worked by what has been going on for thousands of years. Or maybe the men were being pimped out by women.
Tim Scott says
After being arrested they were held in captivity?
Tim Scott says
How does what sounds like a standard “round up the johns” op get elevated to a “human trafficking sting”?