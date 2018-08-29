The Antelope Valley Times

DA declines to file case against two in Palmdale killing

The shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 25, outside a residence in the 36500 block of Rozalee Drive in Palmdale..[AV News Crew]
PALMDALE – A man and woman arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man during a weekend fight in Palmdale were released from jail after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a case against them.

Jessica Cortes and Alec Nelson [Image via Facebook]
“A case was declined due to insufficient evidence” against Jessica Cortes and Alec Joseph Nelson, according to Ricardo Santiago of the District Attorney’s Office.

Cortes, 24, and Nelson, 28, both of Palmdale, were initially arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of Ruben Flores late Saturday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives alleged that Cortes told them she feared Flores was inflicting serious injuries on Nelson when she opened fire outside a residence in the 36500 block of Rozalee Drive about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

Flores, 38, died at a hospital.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the shooting scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Cortes and Nelson are in a relationship, and Flores was accused of stalking the couple and making threats against Nelson and his family, according to sources familiar with the situation. This information could not be confirmed with investigators. Cortes and Nelson were released from jail Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to jail records.

