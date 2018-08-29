Congressman Steve Knight joins local veterans on bus ride to VA Medical Center

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) recently added a new stop on the 786 Commuter Route, which now services the West Los Angeles Veterans Administration Medical Center. To celebrate the new service, Congressman Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) joined representatives from various branches of the armed forces Wednesday morning on a bus trip to the VA facility, located at 11301 Wilshire Blvd.

“Ensuring that our local heroes receive the medical treatment they need from the VA is a passion of mine,” Knight stated. “This new service being offered by AVTA will allow many veterans to travel to the West LA Medical Center for treatment without having to worry about finding a ride”.

Knight and the veterans, along with regular commuter passengers on their way down to Los Angeles, enjoyed free Wi-Fi on AVTA’s air-conditioned 45-foot bus. The agency operates a fleet of 30 commuter buses, making daily trips from Lancaster and Palmdale down to Los Angeles, Century City and the San Fernando Valley.

With the Antelope Valley’s large veteran and active duty military population, the connection to the largest veteran facility in the VA health care system provides a much-needed transportation solution.

“The Antelope Valley has a rich history associated with military service, and the health and welfare of our local veterans and active duty military continue to be a priority for us as a Board,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “Making sure that they have a convenient and affordable transportation option to the VA is one way we can show our gratitude and appreciation for their service to our country.”

For fares, routes and schedule information, visit www.avta.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

