PALMDALE – Palmdale officials are in the process of updating the city’s website, www.CityofPalmdale.org, and they’re seeking input to help make improvements that will better serve users.
“Whether you use our website for signing up for classes, buying tickets for a concert, applying for a job, or looking for general information about Palmdale and its services, we would love your input on what you feel should be the priority goals for the new website,” stated Director of Administrative Services Anne Ambrose.
A two-minute survey with questions and the opportunity to comment is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PalmdaleWebsiteUpdate.
This will be the first of several opportunities for community input as the new website is developed.
For more information, call 661-267-5115.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
2 comments for "Public input sought for Palmdale website update"
Jillian says
… things are so bad at the City of Palmdale, its city government officials demerit intellect or wherewithal sufficient to conceive, craft and design a proper city web site.
Tim Scott says
Asking the potential users of a website what they think are priorities hardly seems like an admission that they lack ability. By and large I think the communications department does pretty well in their wide range of responsibilities, especially considering that they have a tiny handful of staffers.
Of course I’m sure they would welcome you if you want to volunteer your services. Feel free to contact Trish Jones and let her know how eager you are to see the city improve.