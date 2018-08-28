Public input sought for Palmdale website update

PALMDALE – Palmdale officials are in the process of updating the city’s website, www.CityofPalmdale.org, and they’re seeking input to help make improvements that will better serve users.

“Whether you use our website for signing up for classes, buying tickets for a concert, applying for a job, or looking for general information about Palmdale and its services, we would love your input on what you feel should be the priority goals for the new website,” stated Director of Administrative Services Anne Ambrose.

A two-minute survey with questions and the opportunity to comment is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PalmdaleWebsiteUpdate.

This will be the first of several opportunities for community input as the new website is developed.

For more information, call 661-267-5115.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

