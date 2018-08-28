Bicyclist killed in Lancaster named

LANCASTER – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a 58- year-old bicyclist who was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Lancaster.

Rafael Angel Reyes of Lancaster was fatally injured about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on Avenue K, east of Standridge Avenue.

Reyes was riding his bicycle west on Avenue K, in the bicycle lane, when a passing motorist swerved to the right, crossed into the bicycle lane and rear-ended the bicyclist, according to Detective Matthew Davis of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station.

Paramedics took Reyes to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, he said.

It was unclear if the motorist was cited or arrested.

Lancaster sheriff’s traffic investigators are asking anyone who saw the crash to call them at 661-948-8466.

Previous related story: Bicyclist killed by vehicle in Lancaster

–