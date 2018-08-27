Father charged with murder for Lancaster crash that killed young daughter

LANCASTER – A Lancaster father has been charged with killing his 4-year-old daughter and injuring his two other children in a July 3 drunken driving crash, authorities announced.

Kendrick Trevon Harris, 28, faces one count of murder, two counts each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury, and three counts of child abuse, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint includes sentence-enhancing allegations that Harris caused great bodily injury to one of the children and willfully caused and permitted another child to suffer great bodily harm and death.

The charges stem from a single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, at the intersection of Avenue K and 20th Street East in Lancaster. Harris’ children, ages 4, 5 and 9, were in the back seat of his vehicle when it crashed into a pole at the intersection, officials said.

Four-year-old Kilee was critically injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. The two other children were injured but survived.

Charges were filed against Harris on July 10. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Aug. 27, but the arraignment was postponed to Sept. 25, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Bail is set at $2.25 million. Harris faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

