4 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, two people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, and numerous drivers were arrests for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Palmdale Boulevard and 17th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1416 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Two DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested.

Two DUI-drug impaired suspects were arrested.

Two people were arrested on “other” criminal charges [charges not specified by LASD].

27 drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

33 citations were issued.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–