Woman detained in connection with shooting death of man in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A woman was detained after she shot one of two men she saw fighting, killing him, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 11:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, on the 36500 block of Rozalee Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Investigators have learned that two male Hispanic adults were involved in physical altercation when an associate of both males feared for one of the individual’s safety. In order to defend him, she fired one round at the victim, striking him in the lower torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the news release states.

All three people involved in the incident were acquaintances, deputies said. In the early stages of the investigation, it was not clear Sunday if detectives would ask prosecutors to file charges against the woman. No names were released, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

