Lancaster doctor convicted in medicare kickback scheme

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles federal jury Thursday convicted a Lancaster doctor of conspiracy for his role in a Medicare kickback conspiracy involving a home health agency.

Kanagasabai Kanakeswaran, 65, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to pay and/or receive kickbacks for Medicare referrals and four counts of receiving kickbacks for Medicare referrals after a six-day trial.

He faces up to 25 years in federal prison at sentencing on Jan. 7, 2019, in downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to evidence presented at trial, from 2008 to 2016, Kanakeswaran and others engaged in a conspiracy to refer Medicare patients to Star Home Health Resources, a home health agency located in La Verne, in exchange for illegal kickback payments.

Kanakeswaran received cash kickback payments, as well as kickback payments by check through a company Kanakeswaran owned called Digital Perfection Corporation, evidence showed.

As a result of the conspiracy, the owners and operators of Star submitted claims to Medicare based on the Medicare beneficiaries that Kanakeswaran referred to Star, and Medicare paid about $4.1 million based on those claims, evidence showed.

