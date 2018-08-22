LANCASTER – A man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday after confronting another man who was looking through his backpack outside a Lancaster supermarket, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, outside the Stater Bros. supermarket at 1850 East Avenue J, said Sgt. Mike Politano of the sheriff’s Lancaster Station.
“The victim saw the suspect rifling through his backpack and confronted him,” Politano said.
The victim confronted the suspect and was stabbed in the head, neck, left forearm and bicep.
The suspect fled the scene, Politano said.
The victim was taken to a hospital where his vital signs were stable.
1 comment for "Man stabbed outside Lancaster supermarket"
Imtay Otscay says
Prolly left pack outside because many stores won’t let you carry one through the store. Ticks me off because a woman can carry a huge purse big enough to stash Tyrion Lannister in it, but if a man has a knapsack on his back, he is treated like a thief. And I love the article’s use of the word “confronted”, as if the victim said “excuse me sir, why are you going through my belongings?” when what most likely happened is, the suspect flipped open a knife to prevent the butt-kicking he was about to receive.