Man stabbed outside Lancaster supermarket

LANCASTER – A man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday after confronting another man who was looking through his backpack outside a Lancaster supermarket, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, outside the Stater Bros. supermarket at 1850 East Avenue J, said Sgt. Mike Politano of the sheriff’s Lancaster Station.

“The victim saw the suspect rifling through his backpack and confronted him,” Politano said.

The victim confronted the suspect and was stabbed in the head, neck, left forearm and bicep.

The suspect fled the scene, Politano said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where his vital signs were stable.

