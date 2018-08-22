Lancaster dermatologist appointed ambassador to Iceland

LANCASTER – Lancaster dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Ross Gunter was appointed Tuesday as U.S. ambassador to Iceland by President Donald Trump.

His practice, GunterMD Dermatology, has locations in Lancaster, Texas, Nevada and Arizona.

Gunter was a clinical professor of medicine at USC’s Keck Medicine Center and chief resident of dermatology at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

Gunter graduated from Beverly Hills High School, UC Berkeley and USC’s Keck Medicine Center.

Gunter’s 2016 campaign donations included $58,563 to various state Republican party committees, $33,400 to the Republican National Committee and the maximum $5,400 to Trump’s presidential campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records compiled by the website OpenSecrets.org.

Gunter is a member of the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, which bills itself as “the unique bridge between the Jewish community and Republican decision-makers.”

Gunter has said he was among the youths playing baseball at Beverly Hills’ Roxbury Park in the final scene of the 1973 Oscar-wining drama “Save the Tiger.”

