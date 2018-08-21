Two men wounded in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – Two men were hospitalized Monday with wounds suffered in a Lancaster shooting.

But sheriff’s officials have released little details about the incident, which was reported around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, in the 44100 block of Beech Avenue. according to Sgt. D. Jennings of the sheriff’s Lancaster Station said.

Deputies who responded to the shooting confirmed there was a victim. A short time later, deputies conducted a traffic stop nearby on a vehicle that appeared to have bullet holes and discovered that the driver of that vehicle was also struck by gunfire, sheriff’s officials said.

Both victims were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital but Sgt. Jennings said he did not know their conditions.

No suspect information was released, and no further information on the incident was immediately available.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

Editor’s note: We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.

