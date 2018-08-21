LANCASTER – Two men were hospitalized Monday with wounds suffered in a Lancaster shooting.
But sheriff’s officials have released little details about the incident, which was reported around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, in the 44100 block of Beech Avenue. according to Sgt. D. Jennings of the sheriff’s Lancaster Station said.
Deputies who responded to the shooting confirmed there was a victim. A short time later, deputies conducted a traffic stop nearby on a vehicle that appeared to have bullet holes and discovered that the driver of that vehicle was also struck by gunfire, sheriff’s officials said.
Both victims were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital but Sgt. Jennings said he did not know their conditions.
No suspect information was released, and no further information on the incident was immediately available.
This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
Editor’s note: We will update this story with more information if it becomes available.
–
3 comments for "Two men wounded in Lancaster shooting"
Ron says
Most likely gang members. Let them have at it.
IlovetheAV says
yay i love living in the Antelope Valley!!! Home of the low income section 8 citizens where you can expect gun fire on a daily basis!!
I love the fact that every freeway off ramp has homeless people begging for money.
I love the fact that the crime rate is super high up here.
I love the fact that we now have a heroin epidemic up here .
I love the fact that my neighbors house was burglarized recently.
I love the AV.. great place to raise my kids with kids from Compton brought up here for cheaper living.
mlza says
Crime makes a place unsafe, of course, but I don’t think you should paint everyone with the same brush. Mixed in with criminal offenders are a lot of decent, hardworking people, who’s only commonality with “gangsters” is poverty. We should not chastise the individual and instead take a hard look at the system that allows and encourages poverty to ravage communities. I hold a Master’s Degree and have a “good” job, but I still have to live in Lancaster and send my kid to an unsafe school because I simply cannot afford any other option in the LA area.
Be careful how you speak — 51% of Americans are one paycheck away from living in a tent. Finger wag too much, and you may be the next person unzipping their front door.