Palmdale City Library’s midweek movie to feature The Greatest Showman

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing this Wednesday of the featured film The Greatest Showman.

It’s starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

Inspired by the life and imagination of P. T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, rated PG, is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. The final movie scheduled to be shown is Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken, rated G, on Aug. 29.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

