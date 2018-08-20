Palmdale’s annual Business Appreciation Breakfast set for Wednesday

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host its annual free Business Appreciation Breakfast for Palmdale businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

It will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

Palmdale business people may RSVP by Monday, Aug. 20 by visiting www.cityofpalmdale.org, or by calling 661-267-5183. Seating is limited.

“Join us for breakfast and learn about the many programs and resources that can help your business succeed,” said Economic Development Manager Curtis Cannon.

Programs and resources that will be featured include Business Watch, Foreign Trade Zone, AV America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley College, LA County Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Center, the Palmdale and AV Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Waste Management, Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development (GoBiz) and the City’s film liaison.

For more information, call 661-267-5183.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–