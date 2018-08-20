Driver dies in Palmdale crash [updated]

PALMDALE – A Palmdale man died Monday morning after his car collided with a heavy duty truck that ran a red light in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, on 47th Street East (State Route 138) and The Place on 47th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A 37-year-old male driver in a 2005 Peterbilt Conventional 335 truck was traveling northbound in the No. 1 lane on 47th Street East (State Route 138) and failed to stop for a red traffic signal at The Place at 47th Street East. He then struck a 37-year-old male driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on The Place at 47th Street East as he was conducting a left turn,” the news release states.

The Toyota Corolla’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The driver of the Peterbilt truck was not injured in the collision, officials said.

“Alcohol and/or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Casey Bentrell Owens of Palmdale, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

