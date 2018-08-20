PALMDALE – A Palmdale man died Monday morning after his car collided with a heavy duty truck that ran a red light in Palmdale, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, on 47th Street East (State Route 138) and The Place on 47th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“A 37-year-old male driver in a 2005 Peterbilt Conventional 335 truck was traveling northbound in the No. 1 lane on 47th Street East (State Route 138) and failed to stop for a red traffic signal at The Place at 47th Street East. He then struck a 37-year-old male driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on The Place at 47th Street East as he was conducting a left turn,” the news release states.
The Toyota Corolla’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The driver of the Peterbilt truck was not injured in the collision, officials said.
“Alcohol and/or drugs does not appear to be a factor in this collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Casey Bentrell Owens of Palmdale, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
–
13 comments for "Driver dies in Palmdale crash [updated]"
silvia medina says
So sorry for your loss our prayers go out to ur family, his wife and daughters in these times. May he rest in paradise. from the Escobedo and Medina Family
Terry says
The trucks are out of hand in that area. They drive like they are in a Ferrari, speeding going downhill, blocking traffic trying to pass one another on the uphill. The speed they drive through the intersection at Four Points is ridiculous. My heart goes out to this family for their loss.
Sarah says
Casey was a fantastic coworker and a great talking buddy when work got boring or stressful. I loved the pictures and videos he always shared of his daughters. This should never have happened to such a great and gentle person. I cant imagine how his wife feels
Gilbert jr Balderrama says
Casey Owens will be for ever missed a man of God and a great Father and husband who always had a smile. Still can’t believe this happened still in shock Rip Casey .
Demitria Rhodes says
The man that was killed is my big brother and im devastated that someone could do this to him. He took care of me and my two sisters like we were his own while my mom work and went to school. He grew up to be a man of God with a wife and three girls. We will never forget my brother. This is the most horrifying thing that could ever happen to us.
Sissi says
Praying for your family. Im so very sorry for your tremendous loss.
Demitria Rhodes says
The man that was killed is my big brother and im devastated that someone could do this to him. I took care of me and my two sisters like we were his own while my mom work and went to school. He grew up to be a man of God with a wife and three girls. We will never forget my brother. This is the most horrifying thing that could ever happen to us.
Jessica says
Sorry for your loss, I’m a neighbor of his, I saw what an amazing father husband he is, he always waved and very kind to all his neighbors!!
Jessie says
The victim of the accident was a very nice hardworking family man. My prayers to his beautiful family and may he rest in paradise
Keke says
The man who unfortunately lost his life today was a family friend. He was a good man, a husband and a father. He did not deserve this, no one really does. It’s unfortunate the trucker didn’t stop, but not all truck drivers are bad or negligent. My husband of 19 years is a truck driver and he is very respectful to other drivers. Please pray for all parties involved as the family is grieving right now and the driver will most likely face a serious consequences not to mention have to live with this nightmare for the rest of his life.
Max says
Here we sit, perched at the terminal end of the driver discretion epoch. Soon enough, common motorists will all be losing our licenses, and herded by policymakers, into self-driving vehicles. Even still, we will continue to be flattened into roadkill, by fat lazy commercial truckers who cannot be bothered, to follow the rules of the road.
Daily commuter says
These trucks on Ave T and 138 are terrible. I feel that they think they have the right of way and in many cases they do due to their size. But maybe they should stop trying to beat the lights. And furthermore every morning they cut me off on Ave T within the quarry area even when there are no cars behind me. They throw rocks at our cars and never take responsibility. It’s time for a change they have an ongoing buiessness in our town but the community still suffers. This story is case and point.
Tim Scott says
That intersection is horribly located. There’s a curve running directly into a traffic light. That’s all fine for people like me, who come back that way from Littlerock at least a couple times a week and know what to expect, but 138 is a state highway, and traffic coming in from the boonies is expecting to be moving fast on open road, not having to puzzle out that they have a handful of car lengths to get stopped for a red light.