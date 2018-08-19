PALMDALE – A 28-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday morning in Palmdale, a sheriff’s deputy said.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, in the 38200 block of Fifth Street East, said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
According to sources at the scene, the shooting occurred over a heated argument concerning a parking space at an apartment complex, with a man being shot in the abdomen.
Witnesses said the man was shot by one of his neighbors, who chased him back to his apartment.
–
2 comments for "Man in Palmdale critically wounded, possibly over parking spot"
David G says
Just another day in the hood.
Tim Scott says
Isn’t it amazing how no one outside the AV ever gets shot?
Oh.
Wait.
I guess you are just a buffoon spewing nonsense.