Man in Palmdale critically wounded, possibly over parking spot

PALMDALE – A 28-year-old man was critically wounded Sunday morning in Palmdale, a sheriff’s deputy said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, in the 38200 block of Fifth Street East, said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

According to sources at the scene, the shooting occurred over a heated argument concerning a parking space at an apartment complex, with a man being shot in the abdomen.

Witnesses said the man was shot by one of his neighbors, who chased him back to his apartment.

