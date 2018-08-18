4 illegal pot shops raided in Rosamond, 6 arrested

ROSAMOND – Six people were arrested in Friday when Kern County Sheriff’s deputies raided four illegally operating marijuana dispensaries in Rosamond, authorities said.

Search warrants were served Friday, Aug. 17, at The Plug, located at 2947 Sierra Highway; The Green Empire, located at 1379 Sierra Highway; 5 Gramz Stop, located at 2949 Sierra Highway; and the Green Mile Collective, located at 2613 Diamond Street, according to a news release by Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

“The search warrants resulted in the seizure of 142 pounds of marijuana,13,725 grams of marijuana oils and concentrates, 812 packages of edibles, and $25,720 in US currency,” the news release states.

Officials said the seized marijuana has a street value of around $241,519; the oils and concentrates are valued at around $549,000; and the edibles are valued at around $16,240. A firearm also was seized at one of the shops.

Six adults were cited and released for the misdemeanor sections of HS 11359 and County Ordinance 19.08.055, according to the news release.

Arrested were:

Kyle Amway , 27

, 27 Summer Hodges , 23

, 23 Mohamed Hussin Ahmed , 52

, 52 Salah Saeed , 39

, 39 Richard Ariel , 31

, 31 Veronica Molnar, 22

“Rosamond has been invaded by these illegal pot shops in recent years and the County of Kern has, up until this time, been mired in the slow, frustrating civil court process… In addition to making arrests, this new approach resulted in the seizure of large amounts of drugs and cash. I am extremely pleased the Sheriff’s Department was able to conduct this operation… bringing swift and effective enforcement action against these illegal marijuana dispensaries, which will produce an immediate improvement in the quality of life in Rosamond,” Scrivner stated in the news release.

