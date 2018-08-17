Sierra Highway overnight closures planned for repaving work

SANTA CLARITA – Caltrans announced Friday that weeknight lane closures are scheduled to start Monday night [Aug. 20] on Sierra Highway near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway so crews can work on a paving project in and near the city of Santa Clarita.

The $2.4 million project involves repaving a section of Sierra Highway between the interchange of the Golden State (5) Freeway and the 14 Freeway and Friendly Valley Parkway.

The work is scheduled to occur on Monday through Friday nights, with no work scheduled on weekend nights. The project will be done in sections, and lanes on Sierra Highway will be closed in only one direction at a time, either northbound or southbound.

Southbound lanes may be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., and northbound lanes may be closed between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Detour signs will be posted.

Closures are subject to change due to weather, operational issues or other reasons.

